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  • /Fueling the fleet: How navy chefs turn simple oats and eggs into tactical energy at sea | VIDEO

Fueling the fleet: How navy chefs turn simple oats and eggs into tactical energy at sea | VIDEO

Ever wondered what navy officers eat during months at sea? Discover the high-energy, shelf-stable galley secrets that keep submarine and warship crews alert.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Fueling the fleet: How navy chefs turn simple oats and eggs into tactical energy at sea | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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