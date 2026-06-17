/Fueling the fleet: How navy chefs turn simple oats and eggs into tactical energy at sea | VIDEO

Weeks or months spent alone at sea on giant warships and submarines is one of the most difficult tasks in the military. Under such extreme circumstances, perfect resource allocation is required, especially concerning nutrition.
On navy ships, the shipboard kitchen is known as the Galley. The Galley is a highly efficient kitchen designed to prepare hundreds of meals each day, while simultaneously satisfying certain psychological demands. Based on various international naval logistics programs, such as the U.S. Navy Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) support systems, menus must include shelf-stable and energy-dense foods capable of surviving in stormy conditions.
Sea-based meals pose serious logistical difficulties for navy chefs due to their high perishability. Whereas surface warships might still get occasional deliveries, submarines need to switch to entirely canned, frozen, or dehydrated meals after the first two weeks of operations.
To sustain energy and alertness on rotating watch shifts and inconsistent timetables, naval cooks resort to the following six fuel sources:
The first meal that comes to mind when discussing naval cuisine is undoubtedly oatmeal. Being inexpensive and convenient for large-scale storage and preparation, it is the most practical breakfast option among all global navies. In terms of its nutrition, oats contain plenty of dietary fibers and carbohydrates, providing a sailor with a prolonged release of glucose.
In terms of its nutrient content and culinary applications, eggs are the main source of protein in a naval galley. With their abundance being due to these two features, fleets always have them stored in large volumes. As for their utilization, they can serve in various dishes – be it a massive breakfast egg scramble, protein-filled boiled eggs, or even a customized omelet or breakfast sandwich.
As any naval vessel is bound to experience rough waters, its crew members will be unable to dine at their tables. That is why bagels and biscuit sandwiches make favorite snacks for galley employees, due to their durability and handiness. Filled with such protein ingredients as eggs, cheese, or artificial meat, these food products contain a high number of calories, which can be easily eaten by naval officers who stay on the watch.
As the freshness of fruits cannot be guaranteed during long-time travels, galleys offer their staff a sufficient amount of yogurt and canned fruits to eliminate dietary tiredness. Fruits provide personnel with vitamin C and sugar, and yogurt helps the digestive system perform correctly, ensuring healthy guts despite living conditions peculiar to submarines.
Naval officers have irregular hours, as it often happens that they are alerted to take their posts during night hours. For such times, it would be very useful to carry food items that can provide immediate bursts of energy, which is provided by granola bars and trail mixes containing nuts and dried fruits. They require no preparation time and last for months in shelf-stable conditions. They provide an instant energy boost in emergencies.
The most important fluid for the efficient functioning of any naval ship would be caffeine. It is necessary for people working night shifts, like midnight shifts, in order to remain alert. But apart from being an energy booster, the coffee machine at the galley area also provides a place where people can socialize and talk.
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