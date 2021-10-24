Game of cricket and game of terror can't be played at same time: Ramdev ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Nagpur: Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2021, Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday (October 23, 2021) said that the match is against the national interest and "Rashtradharma" as the "game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time".

Commenting on Sunday's high-voltage match amid tensions on the Line of Control (LOC), Baba Ramdev said, "I feel that the cricket match under such a situation is against 'Rashtradharma' and not in the interest of the nation. The game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time."

His statement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in which several Army personnel have lost their lives. Over the past two weeks, in October alone, as many as 11 civilians have also been killed in the Kashmir valley.

Drug addiction in Bollywood is very dangerous

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Ramdev also said that drug addiction in Bollywood is very dangerous for the younger generation of India.

"The way drug addiction is glamorised and the celebrities who are regarded as role models, ideals or icons by the people are seen involved in this conspiracy is a wrong inspiration to the people," the Yoga guru said, adding that the film industry should clear this mess.

Petrol price should be in line with crude oil prices

Queried on his statement that repatriation of black money will reduce fuel prices, Yoga guru said that he had suggested that the price of petrol should be in line with the prices of crude oil and proposed lower taxation.

"The government has to continue with welfare programmes of the national interest and it has to also handle various financial challenges. Because of these factors, the government is not able to reduce taxes. However, someday this dream will come true," he opined.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV