Game Over For Enemy Skies? DRDO’s Jam-Proof Flight Tech To Turn Indian Jets Into Air Super Beasts

New Delhi: DRDO has launched a project to develop a ‘Jam-Tolerant Geared Rotary Actuator’ for Indian fighter jets. The system will allow aircraft to stay fully controlled even during electronic or mechanical disruption. The project will finish in 36 months with 90% government funding and is expected to power future AMCA and space missions.

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a giant step toward a future where its fighter jets will never lose control in the air. It has begun work on a breakthrough system that could make Indian aircraft “jam-proof”.

Launched under the DRDO’s Technology Development Fund (TDF), the project calls on Indian industries to design and build a Jam-Tolerant Geared Rotary Actuator, an advanced flight control system that converts electrical energy into precise mechanical motion. It will be used in fighter jets, missiles and spacecraft to ensure seamless operation even if the system faces jamming or faults mid-flight.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actuator controls vital parts of an aircraft such as flight surfaces, landing gears and weapons bay. Its “jam-tolerant” feature means that even if internal parts get stuck or the system faces interference, the aircraft will keep flying smoothly. The technology will make fighter jets stable, accurate and fully reliable in every condition.

For stealth aircraft, this could become a game-changing edge, especially where internal weapons systems need flawless movement.

The DRDO plans to complete the project within 36 months. The government will fund 90% of the cost, with a mandatory 50% indigenous content. The goal is to strengthen India’s defence self-reliance and cut dependence on foreign technology.

Officials say this system will be vital for upcoming programmes like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and next-generation space vehicles. It will give India the power to build its own high-torque and smart actuation technology, something only a few advanced nations have achieved.

Experts believe the technology will also protect Indian jets from electronic warfare and cyber disruption, a growing threat in modern combat. If enemy forces attempt to jam or disrupt the aircraft, the new system will keep them fully functional and mission-ready.

Defence analysts say this could leave rivals like Pakistan and China deeply worried. A fighter jet that cannot be jammed, even by advanced electronic systems, changes the airpower balance in South Asia.

The DRDO has also invited private Indian companies to join the effort. The move is expected to boost India’s defence industrial base and create a strong ecosystem for motor control, mechatronics and high-precision engineering.

With this project, India is not only building new hardware. It is shaping a future where every fighter jet, missile and spacecraft built on its soil will carry the stamp of total technological independence.