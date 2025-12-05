Gamechanger On Frontlines: Israel’s Smart Rifle That Hunts Drones Is Coming To India

New Delhi: The Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), a private defence firm, is revolutionising infantry weapons by turning ordinary rifles into high-tech, computer-assisted precision tools. The goal is to reduce human error and increase effectiveness on the battlefield.

Known as ARBEL, the system is being hailed as the world’s first fully computerised small arms system. Once installed, it allows a rifle or machine gun to automatically fire follow-up shots after the first. It analyses the operator’s movements to determine the optimal timing and rate of fire.

Developed over nine years, ARBEL integrates seamlessly into AR-15-style rifles and light machine guns. Using a sophisticated algorithm, it monitors the operator’s trigger behaviour to detect when a shot is on target and executes subsequent rounds with speed and precision.

The system is compact and modular, consisting of a microprocessor, motion sensors, trigger sensor, control unit and a rechargeable field-replaceable battery. Since it can be added to existing rifles, it upgrades present weapons without replacing them.

What makes ARBEL unique, as claimed by the IWI’s chief product officer during an interview to NDTV, is that it relies entirely on the operator’s sight. The soldier chooses the target, without depending on optical sensors that can fail in poor visibility. It does not limit the weapon’s operational capabilities, unlike other systems that force locking on and restrict shooting, which can be dangerous in fast-moving situations.

A Rifle That Hunts Drones

Beyond improving accuracy, ARBEL is now being positioned as a frontline anti-drone solution. It uses high-speed sensors and optimised shot timing to track and neutralise small drones (UAVs) quickly.

Weighing around 400 grams, ARBEL offers a lightweight and portable solution for defending soldiers against drone threats without needing bulky counter-drone systems.

While ARBEL has not so far been deployed in India, IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz expressed optimism. He claimed that his company in discussions with Indian customers. Once a deal is finalised, ARBEL will be locally produced under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and integrated into Indian defence forces.

The timing could not be more critical. During Operation Sindoor, India faced rising drone incursions along the border with Pakistan. Systems like ARBEL could provide an immediate frontline response, eliminating the need for dedicated anti-drone units and enhancing operational readiness for soldiers.