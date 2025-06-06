Gandhi Family Fed Snake Pakistan With Blood And Water For 77 Years: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Stepping up the attack against the Gandhi family, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has accused them of not only giving away 80 per cent of India’s water to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty but also giving Islamabad around Rs 14,000 crore for building dams and canals.

In a post on X, Dubey accused the Gandhi family of feeding the snake called Pakistan with both water and blood for 77 years.

"The Gandhi family fed the snake called Pakistan with both water and blood for 77 years. But read this document carefully— in return for attacks on Indian lives, the Congress icon, Prime Minister Nehru, not only gave away 80 per cent of India’s water under the Indus Waters Treaty but also gave Pakistan what is today worth around Rs 14,000 crore for building dams and canals. Sell the country, fatten Pakistan by feeding it water, and die taking bullets and abuse—this is the India the Gandhi family created," Dubey said on X.

गॉंधी परिवार ने सॉंप पाकिस्तान को पानी और खून एकसाथ 77 साल तक पिलाया, लेकिन इस काग़ज़ को गौर से पढ़िए भारत के लोगों को मारने के बदले कांग्रेस के सिरमौर प्रधानमंत्री नेहरु जी ने सिंधू जल समझौता में 80 प्रतिशत भारतीय पानी तो दिया ही,आज के हिसाब से लगभग 14 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए पाकिस्तान… pic.twitter.com/8pQFtZzQKZ — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) June 6, 2025

In support of his claim, Dubey attached Article V (financial provisions) of the Indus Water Treaty in his post, which confirms that India agreed to pay 62.06 million pounds as financial assistance to Pakistan to build replacement infrastructure. This payment was to be made in 10 equal annual instalments and was non-refundable despite any provocation or hostility.

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in April, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 innocent civilians were gunned down by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and said terror and talks cannot go together and water and blood cannot flow together.

In retaliation for the dastardly terror attack Indian government took a slew of action, including the launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, hitting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which more than 100 dreaded terrorists were killed.