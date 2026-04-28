Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tough contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress

Gandhinagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for Gujarat's extensive local body elections is underway on Tuesday, with results expected later in the day. The exercise covers 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats and 260 Taluka Panchayats, all of which went to the polls on April 26. More than 9,000 seats are at stake, making this one of the largest grassroots electoral exercises the state has seen. A total of 32,748 nominations were filed ahead of polling, with over 26,000 candidates remaining in the fray after withdrawals. Several seats had already been declared elected unopposed before polling day. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Votes will be counted for 25 seats in the Gandhinagar district. The counting of votes will be done at Gandhinagar, Mansa, Dehgam and Kalol and the counting of votes for Kalol, Mansa and Dehgam Taluka Panchayat seats will also be done at the taluka level. Six seats of Mansa Taluka Panchayat have already been won unopposed. The counting of votes will be done at 12 tables in the Arts College, Sector 15, Gandhinagar.

Voter turnout varied across the different tiers of local government. Municipal Corporations recorded the lowest participation at 49.02 per cent, reflecting the typically lower engagement seen in urban centres. Municipalities fared better at 59.50 per cent, while rural bodies saw stronger turnout, 61.69 per cent in District Panchayats and 62.38 per cent in Taluka Panchayats. By-elections to 13 seats across 11 municipalities recorded a turnout of 55.38 per cent.

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Results are expected to be declared after the counting procedures are completed across all centres.

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