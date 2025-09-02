Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated In Kashmir After 35 Years

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Kashmir marked a significant milestone, as it was celebrated after a gap of 35 years by Kashmiri Pandits publicly in a grand rath yatra (procession) as part of the festival, reviving a tradition disrupted since the onset of terrorism in the early 1990s.

This resurgence, particularly happened Srinagar and South Kashmir, symbolized a powerful cultural and spiritual reconnection for the Kashmiri Pandit community, supported by local communities and authorities.

The eruption of terrorism in Kashmir from 1989 to 1990 led to the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, disrupting their cultural and religious practices, including public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, locally known as Vinayak Tchoram. For decades, the festival was either subdued or limited to private homes due to security concerns and the community’s exodus.

In recent years, particularly since 2022, efforts to revive these traditions have gained momentum, with 2025 marking a historic return of the public Rath Yatra, unseen in the Valley for 35 years. This revival reflects improved security, community resilience, and support from both local and external organizations.

The festival began on August 27, 2025, at Indira Nagar Shiv Temple, where the installation of eco-friendly Ganesha idols, adorned with flowers, sandalwood, and traditional decorations, was seen. A hawan was performed, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic mantras and bhajans dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

The Pann Pooza, a distinctive Kashmiri tradition, involved preparing sweet bread as an offering, which was later distributed among devotees, symbolizing community bonding. The lord Ganesh idol was taken today from the temple of Indra Nagar to the Jhelum River for immersion.

Kamal Chand Puri said, “This is what’s happening now in Kashmir, and it defines how the situation is going better day by day in Kashmir. Everybody participated in this festival. We have been here worshiping for the last seven days. Lots of changes are being seen in Kashmir. We have prayed for peace and prosperity. We are testing the cloud nowadays. We pray that all be safe in Kashmir and the rest of the country. We are discussing the same old brotherhood of Kashmir this time, when we are celebrating the festival, all the people here are supporting us. All those supporters are Kashmiri Muslims.”

The historic Rath Yatra began from the temple in Indra Nagar, which was the first such procession in the last 35 years. Devotees carried eco-friendly Ganesha idols from the temple in a decorated vehicle through the streets, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and traditional music.

Nana ji said, “Of course, this is a festival. You see how enthusiastic the people are earlier at Ganpatyar mandir; the same enthusiasm was seen among the devotees. I request all the Muslim brothers to come out and call the Kashmiri Pandits back, who are residing outside Kashmir. The same brotherhood is seen now, Muslim brothers are standing with us, and I believe that a Kashmiri Pandit is not complete without Muslims, and without a Muslim Kashmiri Pandit is not complete.”

“Things have changed in Kashmir now situation is very much better, especially after the abolition of 370 in 2019. We are feeling free and openly doing what we want, and the local community here is with us. It’s not now the 90s that they could do anything if something happens, a Muslim will stand in front of a Kashmiri Pandit, and a Pandit will stand in front of a Muslim. We will not let the 90s happen,” Nana ji added.

The Rath Yatra and public festivities symbolized a return to normalcy and resilience against past challenges. The procession concluded with the immersion (visarjan) of idols in the Jhelum River.

The revival of public celebrations was deeply emotional for Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom had left Kashmir in the 1990s. The local Muslim-majority population played a significant role, offering logistical help, boats for immersion, and joining in prayers and processions. This participation of locals in Yatra in Srinagar underscored the “Kashmiriyat” ethos and a deep-rooted bond of brotherhood.”