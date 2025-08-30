Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Adorable: Viral Video Shows Cat Stealing Hearts By Snoozing On Ganesh Idol

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kick off across India, a sweet and heartwarming video of a cat is melting hearts online.

The viral clip shows the cat calmly sleeping on the arm of a Lord Ganesha idol. Completely relaxed, it seems to have found the safest and coziest spot.

In the viral video, the Ganpati idol is dressed beautifully in bright yellow, but what really caught everyone’s eye was the calm cat resting on the idol’s arm.

Social media users called it one of the cutest and most unique sights of this year’s celebrations.

Some even joked, “the mouse must be feeling a little insecure now.”

In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha’s vehicle is a small mouse, known as Mushak.

Once a demon named Mushikasura, he was defeated by Ganesha and later became his loyal companion, symbolising humility, wisdom, and victory over pride.

Posted by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram on August 25, 2025, the video has been going viral ever since. For many, it stands out as one of the most touching moments of this Ganesh Chaturthi.



Social Media Reacts

Bro said...you always keep a mouse near you..today it's my turn



Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Bhai is sleeping in the best place!!"



Another user wrote, "Bhai is in safe hands."

Someone said, "In some stories... the cat represents Gauri Maa (Ganesha's mother).

So basically, the mother is taking a nap in her son's lap."

Another user commented, "Cutest video on the internet today."

Another commented, "Bhai said...you always keep a rat with you...today it's my turn."

A user said, "They settle anywhere where it is convenient for them."

