Ganga Expressway opening: PM Modi inaugurates 594-KM route; check toll rates, UPEIDA pass rules, and NHAI pass validity

Ganga Expressway inauguration: On April 29, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the much-anticipated Ganga Expressway project in Hardoi. After the launching ceremony, the 594-km highway will be opened for use to the general public. With the opening of the expressway, the journey time between Meerut and Prayagraj will be shortened immensely.

The estimated cost of building this 6-lane expressway is Rs 36,230 crore, which can expand further into 8 lanes and will connect 12 districts of the Uttar Pradesh state, starting from Bijauli village in Meerut and ending at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

Estimated toll costs: How much will you pay?

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As of now, the toll costs have not been announced officially by the concerned government officials. It is believed that toll costs will be collected through a closed system depending on the distance covered.

Toll cost for cars: The toll cost for private cars is expected to be about Rs 2.55 per km.

Total toll cost: In case of traveling 594 kilometers on the Ganga Expressway, the toll cost for light motor vehicles such as private cars may be estimated at Rs 1,515.

Heavy vehicles: Rates shall be higher for buses, trucks, and commercial multi-axle vehicles.

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NHAI annual passes will not work here?

Another query among travelers is whether the NHAI annual pass will be effective on this route. (Rs 3,075 recharge pass).

Verdict: NO, because the NHAI annual pass is only operational for national highways and national expressways.

Explanation: As discussed earlier, the Ganga Expressway was developed by the Uttar Pradesh state agency named "UPEIDA." Hence, the NHAI annual pass will not work in this case.

Two special UPEIDA pass categories for regular travelers on Ganga Expressway

To facilitate the regular commuters and residents of these districts, two special pass categories for the Ganga expressway have been introduced as follows:

Return journey pass: For commuters who take a round trip within 24 hours.

The fare for the return journey pass will be around 1.6 times the fare for one side journey, providing a substantial reduction from paying two fares.

Monthly pass: For residents and regular commuters making more than 20 trips a month.

Concessions in favor of monthly passengers would be made through this special pass category.

Ganga Expressway- Infrastructure: Plazas & ramps

Following is the brief information about the toll plazas to manage the traffic flow:

Main toll plazas: Two major plazas will manage the start and end points at Meerut and Prayagraj.

Ramp toll plazas: A total of 19 ramp toll plazas have been constructed at various entry and exit points across the 12 districts to ensure systematic toll collection.

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