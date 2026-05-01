Ganga Expressway free travel: Toll collection deferred for 15 days; check vehicle-wise rates for 2026-27

The journey for travellers on the much-awaited Ganga Expressway will be absolutely free until a certain point in time. While the toll rate for the 2026-27 fiscal year has been finalized, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has decided to delay the process by about 15 days.

Toll rates ready but not collected for 15 days in 'public interest'

As per the information provided by the Chief Engineer of Jupiter, Raj Chaudhary, in a letter issued by the CEO of UPEIDA on April 30, 2026, toll collection might have started right after issuing the provisional certificate on April 28. However, the authority has deferred tolls for 15 days due to public interest, enabling the passengers to adapt to the new route.

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The finalised toll rates for the fiscal year 2026-27 are listed below:

Light Motor Vehicles (Cars, Jeeps, & Vans): Rs 2.55 per kilometer

Two Wheelers, Three Wheelers, & Registered Tractors: Rs 1.28 per kilometer

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV): Rs 4.05 per kilometer

Buses & Trucks: Rs 8.20 per kilometer

Heavy Construction Equipment: Rs 12.60 per kilometer

Multi-Axle Vehicles (7 or more axles): Rs 16.10

Engineering features of high-speed roadway and its modern infrastructure

The total length of the expressway is 594 kilometers and the highway infrastructure is engineered to cope with all kinds of weather and heavy traffic. The most prominent features of its engineering design include:

Speed limit : Speed limit on the expressway will be 120 km/hour.

: Speed limit on the expressway will be 120 km/hour. Weatherproof : There is an asphalt layer of 100 millimeters that protects the road from heavy rains and high temperatures.

: There is an asphalt layer of 100 millimeters that protects the road from heavy rains and high temperatures. Engineered durability : With the use of CBR technology (8), the total depth of the carriageway ranges from 485 to 500 mm.

: With the use of CBR technology (8), the total depth of the carriageway ranges from 485 to 500 mm. Weight capacity: The road will be able to cope with weight capacity from 79 to 108 million axle loads.

Smart highway to boost the economy of India

In order to provide a comfortable trip to the travelers, the road is engineered with Swiss sensors and Artificial Intelligence. In addition to saving time, the authorities are sure that the highway will serve as a catalyst of development for the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

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