The battle lines have been drawn, and Bengal is next on the chopping block. After demolishing the opposition in Bihar with a landslide NDA victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his sights on his ultimate prize, wresting West Bengal from Mamata Banerjee's iron grip. Speaking from the BJP headquarters on Friday, PM Modi delivered a warning that sent shockwaves through Kolkata: "The Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal. This victory has paved our path to Bengal, and we will uproot the jungle raj there too."

Mamata's worst nightmare just became reality. The BJP has been relentlessly trying to dismantle her government for years, and now, armed with Bihar's crushing mandate, PM Modi has declared open war. With the State Inclusion Registry (SIR) process looming over West Bengal, the same process that saw 47-48 lakh names deleted from Bihar's voter lists, political chaos is inevitable. And PM Modi's thunderous declaration has undoubtedly sent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tension levels through the roof.

#BiharElections | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. I also congratulate the brothers and sisters of Bengal. Now, together with you, the BJP will uproot jungle raj from West… pic.twitter.com/Tm0c8A4Ngo — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

RJD Crushed, Congress Obliterated

Before targeting Bengal, PM Modi unleashed a blistering assault on his Bihar opponents. "When I spoke about jungle raj during the campaign, RJD never objected but Congress was deeply hurt," Modi said, twisting the knife. "That era will never return. Bihar's people voted for prosperity, not chaos."

Modi credited Bihar's electorate with shattering records and rejecting the opposition's "MY formula", Muslim-Youth appeasement politics, in favor of a new vision: Mahila-Youth (Women-Youth) empowerment. "Bihar's youth have destroyed the communal MY formula completely. This victory belongs to Bihar's young generation, whose future was destroyed by Congress and the red flag terrorists."

Congress: The Sinking Ship Dragging Everyone Down

Prime Minister Modi didn't stop there. He attacked Congress further, saying: "If people are choosing NDA for 20 years, it's a vote for pro-governance, pro-development politics. The party that ruled for decades is losing the nation's trust."

The statistics are brutal: Congress failed to cross 100 seats in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections and couldn't reach triple digits in six Assembly elections post-2024. Modi mocked: "We elected more MLAs in this election than Congress fielded candidates! Their politics is blaming EVMs and abusing the Election Commission."

Then came the real blow: PM Modi said, "Congress is now MMC, Muslim League-Maoist Congress. They're drowning in negativity and pulling everyone down with them." Modi warned opposition allies: "I've said it before, Congress is a liability. They want to eliminate their own partners to stage a comeback. Stay away from this sinking ship."

Bengal, You're Next

With Bihar conquered and Congress in ruins, Prime Minister Modi's message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is crystal clear: your days are numbered. The Ganga's flow from Bihar to Bengal isn't just geography; it's a prophecy of political devastation heading straight for Kolkata.