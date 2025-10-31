Advertisement
DULAR CHAND YADAV

Bihar Pre-Poll Tension: Gangster-Turned-Politician Dular Chand Yadav Gunned Down While Campaigning | Video

Videos from the scene showed chaos and panic as security personnel tried to control the situation. Police have tightened security in the area amid rising tensions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Pre-Poll Tension: Gangster-Turned-Politician Dular Chand Yadav Gunned Down While Campaigning | VideoGangster-Turned-Politician Dular Chand Yadav. (Photo: X/ @nikhilmandalJDU)

Dular Chand Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician known for his deep connections with Bihar’s political elite, was shot dead on Thursday evening near Patna during an election campaign, police said. The incident took place in Mokama, a politically sensitive area in Patna district, located about 100 kilometres from the state capital.

According to police sources, Yadav, who had recently joined Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, was caught in a violent clash between rival groups during campaigning. The firing left him critically injured, and he was later declared dead. A team of senior officers has reached the spot, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

 

Who Was Dular Chand Yadav?

Dular Chand Yadav was a well-known figure in Mokama’s political and criminal circles. Once a close associate of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav’s influence in the region was significant, though he never managed to win an election himself. His death has sent shockwaves through Bihar’s political landscape, particularly as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Political Leaders Condemn the Killing

Reacting to the killing, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence, saying there was “no need for bloodshed during elections.” Speaking to reporters, he said, “It’s election time, yet people are roaming around with guns and bullets. The Prime Minister should open his eyes and see the frustration of the people. Those protecting criminals will face the people’s verdict.”

 

 

Prashant Kishor Expresses Grief

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also expressed grief over the incident. “Violence has no place in democracy. The murder of someone is the responsibility of the administration and those responsible for law and order, and it's their failure,” he said.

 

 

Tension Grips Mokama After the Incident

