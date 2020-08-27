Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's illegal property demolished in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow: Gangster turned BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari`s illegally owned property has been demolished near Dalibagh Colony, the Lucknow city administration informed on Thursday (August 27, 2020).

"Gangster Mukhtar Ansari`s illegally owned property demolished near Dalibagh Colony. Expenses of demolition will be recovered from him. FIR will be registered. Responsibility of officials under whom this illegal construction took place will be fixed," the Lucknow Administration was quoted as saying by ANI.

People moved in with earthmovers to demolish the buildings early on Thursday morning. Police were deployed outside the premises while officials concerned removed the illegal encroachments.

An FIR has been registered against Mukhtar Ansari`s sons, Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, who were declared as `owners` of the property. As the property was illegal, the expenses of demolition will be recovered from Ansari.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had issued orders to raze the buildings on August 11.

The official spokesman said two buildings were demolished that had been illegally constructed on an enemy site while the map of the buildings was not sanctioned by the Lucknow Development Authority.

In another move, properties worth more than Rs 50 lakhs of Ansari's aide was confiscated by the Varanasi police.

Last year, Lucknow Police had seized 6 weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of Ansari`s son Abbas Ansari. Abbas had allegedly procured six weapons on a single license, the police said.