Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in Kanpur; first photos from encounter site

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Kanpur on Friday (July 10, 2020) after he tried to flee. The UP STF was taking Dubey to Kanpur where he was to be produced in court, but the vehicle transporting him to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned in heavy rain.

According to reports, Dubey attempted to escape after the accident, he snatched the service revolver of one of the police man and fled. The STF gave chase and a gunfight ensued in which the gangster was killed on the spot. Dubey was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Four police personnel, including two Inspectors, were injured in the encounter. They were immediately rushed to the hospital and given medical treatment. All four police personnel are said to be out of danger.

A convoy of 12 cars of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was bringing Dubey back to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday morning.

Dubey was a prime accused in almost 60 cases, including murder, he carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on him.

Dubey had been on the run since July 3 after a police team, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed and eight police officers were killed.