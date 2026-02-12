'Gangstran Te Vaar campaign to continue until Punjab is gangster-free': DGP Gaurav Yadav

The ‘Operation Prahaar-2’ initiated as part of the ongoing ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign to make Punjab a gangster free state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann remained a big success with Punjab Police conducting raids at 8278 locations linked to wanted criminals in last 72-hours.



Notably, further intensifying the ongoing "Gangstran Te Vaar" campaign, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday had launched 72-hours long "Operation Prahaar-2" with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals. Senior officers from Punjab Police Headquarters have personally visited different police districts to lead the operation in which over 2,000 police teams comprising 12,000 personnel were involved.



“The 'Gangstran Te Vaar' is a sustained campaign that will continue with full force until Punjab is completely cleansed of the gangster menace,” reaffirmed DGP Gaurav Yadav.



Sharing the cumulative outcomes of the three-day long operation, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that a total of 7,498 individuals were rounded up across the state, of which, 3260 including 135 proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested. Police teams have also recovered 47 weapons, 4.8 kg heroin, 3.6 kg opium, 42,797 intoxicant pills, 68 kg poppy husk and Rs 30 lakhs drug money from their possession, he said.



He said that apart from this, police teams have also made 1,450 preventive arrests, while, 2,788 persons were verified and released after questioning.



DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the 72-hours-long operation has achieved its objectives beyond expectations and ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign will be continued till Punjab is free from gangsters.



People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the Anti Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946.



Meanwhile, Police teams have continued its drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for 347th day with 164 drug smugglers arrested on Wednesday and recovered 11.9 kg heroin, 344 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 4700 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 49,129 in just 347 days. As part of De-addiction, the Punjab Police has convinced 14 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today

