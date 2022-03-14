Ganpat Banthia: The Politician with a Heart of Humanitarian is Bringing a Big Change in Society

We all have gone through a lot in the past couple of years but there are some people who are not worried about themselves and instead, are more concerned about others. Though such people are very few in this world, the truth is that their presence is making this planet a better place to live.

Ganpat Banthia is one such person who has devoted his whole life to the welfare of others especially the poor, downtrodden and those who belong to the weaker sections of the society and he has been actively doing social work much before the pandemic. However, there is one more aspect that goes completely unnoticed, i.e., a person can be sad not just because of his poverty or financially weak situation but also for being alone and unwanted in this society and what makes Ganpat Banthia different from others is the fact that he touches the person in an emotional manner.

Ganpat Banthia, the social activist, politician and businessman, is basically from Balotra, Rajasthan, and his father Shri. Champalal Banthia was a freedom fighter and former MLA. Being from a political family, Ganpat Banthia had a very good understanding of various problems faced by common people and he started making efforts to solve them from a very young age. Though he hails from a very influential and famous political family, he never tried to use his stature for any undue advantage which clearly speaks of the high level of simplicity that he has embraced in his life.

Mr Ganpat Banthia has been associated with and managing various businesses such as – manufacturing of all cement allied products, production of cosmetic products and repairing work of electric poles and transformers. He has set a benchmark in terms of efficiency when he served as an executive member in the Rajasthan unit of Bharatiya Janta Party and kept his standards pretty high when he served as the Chairman of ITI college (Siwana) and Chairman of “Shri Champalal Banthia Charitable Trust” (an NGO). He was the vice-president of the business cell of the Rajasthan unit of BJP and he also founded the Laghu Udyog Bharti, Balotra, which further enhanced his image in the society. He is also the Secretary of CEPT trust & Laghu Udyog Mandal (Balotra) and President of Laghu Udyog Prakost Jodhpur region.

Mr Ganpat Banthia firmly believes that a person only changes when he gets challenged and when he is asked to tell the best thing that he likes about social work, he responds by saying that the challenges which he faces in regard to finding a solution to the problems is what he likes the most about social work.

He has transformed many lives, especially through his NGO Shri Champalal Banthia Charitable Trust as this organization is mainly involved in the welfare work of those who have nobody to support such as handicapped people, deaf, and widows. The widows were provided with stitching machines so that they can earn their living and become self-reliant while deaf people were provided with hearing machines and handicapped people were given hand pedalled cycles/wheelchairs/artificial hands or legs/crutches, etc. based on which item can make their lives easy.

Mr Banthia who has a team of around 1K members was very active during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped many people by providing free ration kits, masks, sanitizers, etc. and his efforts were applauded and recognized. He was given many awards including the Corona Warrior Award 2021 by Times Applaud, the Global Press Release distribution network.

He strongly feels that a person should trust himself and his gut feeling whenever he is doubtful about anything and he says that the biggest change is the one which we bring in ourselves by improving ourselves as the easiest thing in this world is pointing out flaws in others and criticizing them.

