Gardens, parks to reopen in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8, sanitisers, thermal scanners to be installed at entry points

Srinagar: For the first time, since the lockdown due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced the reopening of all gardens and parks from July 8 (Wednesday).

A statement issued on Tuesday by the government read, “Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today announced that the gardens, parks throughout the UT of J&K would be thrown open for the general public from tomorrow. The announcement was made amid the gradual unlocking process of COVID-19 pandemic across the nation."

The statement further read, "The Advisor further announced that all the visitors should strictly observe the already given protocols and medical advice related to COVID-19 from time to time. He requested the general public to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside these picnic spots. He also directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures."

The Advisor informed that the floriculture department would use thermal screening at the entry gates of all these gardens, parks to check visitors for any COVID-19 symptoms. Hand sanitizers would also be made available by the department for the use of visitors, the Advisor informed.

Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed the lowest rate of tourists in the valley from almost a year following the scrapping of Article 370 and followed by worldwide coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.