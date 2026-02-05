Gas-filled balloons catch fire inside the lift in Mumbai high rise; Shocking video goes viral

Mumbai: A minor blast inside a residential Building's elevator in Mumbai caused panic after a bunch of balloons caught fire, an incident captured on CCTV and now circulating online.

A bunch of balloons sparked a brief explosion inside an elevator of a building in Mumbai after they caught fire. CCTV visuals from the lift captured the moment a man entered carrying the balloons, following which the blast occurred.

The footage shows a woman entering the elevator with a small trolly, followed closely by a man holding multiple balloons stuffed inside a large polythene bag. Within moments, the balloons suddenly ignite, triggering a flash explosion inside a confined place. Flames are seen flaring up and briefly engulfing the CCTV camera before the gate reopens.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Video

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Gas-filled balloons caught fire and exploded inside a residential lift in Goregaon. CCTV shows sudden flames, panic, and a narrow escape. Two injured. Safety ignored, danger invited. pic.twitter.com/I6NHrzEvpF Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) February 4, 2026

As per the NDTV reports, the man and the woman who were seen entering the lift reportedly suffered burn injuries. The police said that a case has been filed against the balloon seller. Although it still is not known what type of gas was inside the balloons.

Cases related to balloon catching fire are becoming common

In 2025, hydrogen balloons exploded at a Haldi ceremony, with bride and groom both suffering the injuries. The incident came to light when the video was shared on Instagram by the couples themselves. In the video bride and groom both were seen walking with hydrogen balloons when the balloons caught fire due to the color guns used at the time of entry.

Usually hydrogen balloons catch fire and trigger explosion that often turn out to be dangerous and can cause burn injuries.

In another incident in Vietnam, a woman reportedly suffered burns after balloon she was holding exploded. The balloons brushed against the lit candles on her cake at a restaurant decorated with balloons, triggering the fire. Footage of the incident shows flames flaring up near her face as she dropped the cake and the balloons.

In another horrific incident in Mumbai turned horror wherein friends make student cut cake then set him on fire. The birthday celebration was turned into a brutal act of violence and was captured entirely on CCTV.