GATE 2020 exam dates, GATE 2020 result dates announced on gate.iitd.ac.in, check details here

The Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in February 2020. As per the details on GATE official site gate.iitd.ac.in, the resulst of GATE 2020 will be announced on 16 March 2020.

The GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website will open on 3 September 2019 and the closing date for submission of (online) application (through website) is 24 September 2019. The extended closing date for submission of (online) application (through Website) is 1 October 2019.

The last date for requesting a change of examination City is 15 November 2019, though an additional fee will be applicable. The admit card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing) on 3 January 2020.

The GATE 2020 examination dates are 1 February, 2 February, 8 February and 9 February. The tentative timings of the exam will be 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects in centres spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE is an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. It is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.