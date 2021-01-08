हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gate 2021 admit card

GATE 2021 admit card to be released today; check latest details here

The direct link to download the GATE admit card 2021 will be available only after the official release.

GATE 2021 admit card to be released today; check latest details here
Representational image

GATE exam 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the admit card for GATE 2021 on its official website on Friday (January 8).

Once issued, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE IIT-B - gate.iitb.ac.in and download the admit card from there. Candidates should have their login credentials, like Enrollment ID and password, to download the GATE hall ticket 2021. 

Also Read: CBSE board exam 2021, JEE Main, JEE Advances, NEET 2021 syllabus, exam dates and latest updates 

GATE 2021 exam is scheduled to be held February 06, 07, 13 & 14, 2021. There will be two sessions - forenoon and afternoon. The exams will be held fully Computer Based Test mode. 

GATE 2021: Important highlights

Organising Institute: IIT Bombay
Exam date: February 5, 6, 7 12, 13, 14 (2021)
Exam mode: Computer Based Test
Total number of subject papers: 27
Sessions: Forenoon and afternoon
Type of questions: Objective

Candidates must note that the schedule of the GATE 2021 examination may change anytime depending on the COVID situation. However, it should be noted that no request of any change in the exam centre or date or time as specified in the admit card would now be entertained by GATE IIT-B. 

All Test Papers of GATE 2021 examinations will be entirely objective type. The pattern of question will include some Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type questions. Candidates have to appear at the examination centre on the given date and time specified in the hall ticket. 

