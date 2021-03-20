हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GATE 2021

GATE 2021 results announced, know how, where to check

The candidates can visit the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in and click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’.

GATE 2021 results announced, know how, where to check

New Delhi:  Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) results have been declared. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the results of the GATE 2021on Friday (March 19).

The candidates who have appeared for this examination can visit the official website of the Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE). The candidates will need to log in with their credentials in order to check and download their result. 

Follow these simple steps:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE)

Search for "GATE Results 2021" and click on the link

Enter your enrollment number and password

The scorecard will appear on your screen, download it on your system. 

Apart from this, candidates can download the official scorecard for Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) examination 2021 from the GOAPS portal. 

The scorecard will be available for free from March 30 to May 31. After May 31, candidates will need to pay Rs. 500 in order to download it till December 31. The GATE scorecard is valid for three years. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GATE 2021Gate 2021 resultsGate 2021 examIIT Bombay
Next
Story

India's first sex toy store in Goa shuts down within a month of opening

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Viral Video : Dog's understanding of maths will amaze you