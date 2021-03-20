GATE 2021 results announced, know how, where to check

New Delhi: Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) results have been declared. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the results of the GATE 2021on Friday (March 19).

The candidates who have appeared for this examination can visit the official website of the Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE). The candidates will need to log in with their credentials in order to check and download their result.

Follow these simple steps:

- Open your browser and go to the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE)

- Search for "GATE Results 2021" and click on the link

- Enter your enrollment number and password

- The scorecard will appear on your screen, download it on your system.

Apart from this, candidates can download the official scorecard for Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) examination 2021 from the GOAPS portal.

The scorecard will be available for free from March 30 to May 31. After May 31, candidates will need to pay Rs. 500 in order to download it till December 31. The GATE scorecard is valid for three years.

