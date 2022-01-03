GATE 2022 Exam: IIT Kharagpur to release admit card soon at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, here's how to download

GATE 2022 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will soon release the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022).

According to the information available on https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in, candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit card from January 7.

Earlier, the tentative date to download the admit cards was January 3.

Here's how to download GATE 2022 admit card:

Once the GATE 2022 admit card is released, visit the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on the LOGIN option seen on the homepage.

Enter your credentials (Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password) and click on submit.

Your GATE 2022 admit card will be visible.

This is noteworthy that the GATE 2022 is scheduled to commence from February 5 and ends on February 13.

Candidates can also check the complete GATE 2022 schedule below:

GATE 2022 Schedule:

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in) regularly for the latest updates on GATE 2022.

It is to be noted that the GATE is an examination that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies.

GATE 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

