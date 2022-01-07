हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GATE 2022 Exam: IIT Kharagpur to release admit card today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s direct link, steps to download

The candidates are advised to keep checking the GATE official site regularly for the latest updates on the examination.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on Friday (January 7, 2022).

According to the information available on the official website, the candidates, who wish to appear in GATE 2022 eaxmaination, can expect their GATE 2022 admit card from January 7.

Steps to download GATE admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, slick on the LOGIN option.

Step 3. Enter your credentials like Enrollment ID / Email address and password, and click on submit

Steo 4. Your GATE 2022 admit card will appear opn the screen 

Step 5. Download the GATE 2022 admit card for future reference 

Direct link to download GATE 2022 Exam admit card 

It may be noted that, earlier, the tentative date to download the admit cards was January 3. The candidates also need to note that the GATE 2022 is scheduled to commence from February 5 and ends on February 13. 

Additionally, the candidates are advised to keep checking the GATE official site regularly for the latest updates on the examination.

GATE 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board. 

The GATE 2022 Exam has been categorized into three different types of questions like multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type questions (NAT). It would be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 3 hours.

