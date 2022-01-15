GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases admit card at Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s direct link, steps to check

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards 2022 today (January 15, 2022) at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The students, who wish to appear in the examination, can now check their hall tickets at the official website by entering their enrollment IDs/ email IDs and passwords.

Steps to download GATE admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the LOGIN option.

Step 3. Enter your credentials like Enrollment ID / Email address and password, and click on submit

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the GATE 2022 admit card for future reference

The candidates also need to note that the GATE 2022 is scheduled to commence from February 5 and will go on till on February 13.

Additionally, the candidates are advised to keep checking the GATE official site regularly for the latest updates on the examination.

GATE 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

The GATE 2022 Exam has been categorized into three different types of questions like multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type questions (NAT). It would be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 3 hours.

