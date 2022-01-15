हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GATE 2022

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases admit card at Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s direct link, steps to check

The students can now check their hall tickets at the official website by entering their enrollment IDs/ email IDs and passwords. 

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases admit card at Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s direct link, steps to check
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards 2022 today (January 15, 2022) at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

The students, who wish to appear in the examination, can now check their hall tickets at the official website by entering their enrollment IDs/ email IDs and passwords. 

Steps to download GATE admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the LOGIN option.

Step 3. Enter your credentials like Enrollment ID / Email address and password, and click on submit

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 5. Download the GATE 2022 admit card for future reference 

Direct link to download GATE 2022 Exam admit card 

The candidates also need to note that the GATE 2022 is scheduled to commence from February 5 and will go on till on February 13. 

Additionally, the candidates are advised to keep checking the GATE official site regularly for the latest updates on the examination.

GATE 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board. 

The GATE 2022 Exam has been categorized into three different types of questions like multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type questions (NAT). It would be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 3 hours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GATE 2022GATEIIT KharagpurGATE admit cardIndian Institute of TechnologyGraduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
Next
Story

UP Assembly polls: 'Denied ticket because I refused to pay bribe', alleges poster girl of Congress campaign Priyanka Maurya

Must Watch

PT17M59S

No confirmation on rape of mentally-challenged minor girl as yet, says Alwar Police