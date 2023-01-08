topStoriesenglish
GATE 2023: Admit card to be RELEASED TOMORROW, Jan 9 at gate.iitk.ac.in- Steps to download here

 GATE 2023 admit card will be released tomorrow, January 9, 2023, scroll down for the steps to download here. GATE 2023 will begin on February 3, 2023, at IIT Kanpur. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 admit card will be released tomorrow, January 9, 2023. GATE 2023 will begin on February 3, 2023, at IIT Kanpur. On the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, applicants who plan to take the GATE exam can view and get their admission cards. Candidates must sign in to the GATE portal with their application number and password in order to download their admission cards from the official website.The GATE exam for 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The test will be given in two shifts each day by IIT Kanpur. The GATE exam will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in the morning, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon.

GATE 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Open the GATE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

Candidates may only appear for 1 or a maximum of 2 exams in GATE 2023, which will consist of 29 papers. The GATE 2023 exam will require candidates to bring their admit card to the testing location.

