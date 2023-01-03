GATE 2023 admit cards release date postponed at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check new date and other details here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institutes of Technology, Kanpur, has postponed the GATE 2023 admit card release date. The GATE 2023 admit card will be made available on January 9, 2023, according to the GATE 2023 official website. The admission card has been delayed for operational reasons, and it will now be accessible starting on January 9, 2023. The official GATE announcement has already been posted on the gate.iitk.ac.in 2023 website by the authorities. Candidates must use the GOPAS login page in order to download their GATE admission card for 2023. To download their GATE admission card 2023, candidates must log in using their GATE enrolment ID and password.

The GATE 2023 test will be delivered online by IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam schedule has also been released by the authorities on the official website. For admission to MTech programmes at NIT, IIT, and other esteemed institutions, the GATE exam will be offered as a computer-based test in 2023.

GATE 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit GATE official website- gate.iitk.ac.in 2023

Click on the link “IITK GATE 2023 admit card”

GOAPS login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as enrollment ID and password.

Now, click on the “Submit” tab.

GATE admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

The deadline to submit a late-fee application for GATE 2023 registration was October 16. This year, between 8 and 10 lakh applicants have registered for the GATE 2023 exam. Using the GATE 2023 admit card link, candidates can download their GATE 2023 hall ticket from this page.