GATE 2023 Response Sheet RELEASED at gate.iitk.ac.in-Direct Link to Download Here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 response sheet at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can get their response sheet via the GATE 2023 candidate login. To obtain the GATE 2023 response sheet, candidates must enter their enrolment id and password. The GATE response sheet 2023 is an OMR sheet that contains information on the answers marked by candidates while taking the entrance exam. Candidates must connect to the GATE candidate portal with proper credentials in order to obtain the GATE 2023 response sheet.

GATE Response Sheet 2023: Here's how to download

Login to the GATE 2023 website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login using the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

Upon successful login, click on the ‘View Response’ tab.

The GATE response sheet 2023 will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Download the GATE response sheet for use.

Aspirants can calculate their probable secured marks using the GATE 2023 response sheet and answer key. On February 21, the official IIT Kanpur GATE answer key 2023 will be made available online. The GATE 2023 answer key will contain the correct answers to all of the questions answered in the MTech entrance exam. IIT Kanpur will also let candidates to file objections to the answer key if they have any concerns about it. Following consideration of the complaints, the final GATE answer key will be released.