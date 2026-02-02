Gateway to Europe: Egypt's STREAM powers New Delhi’s Indo-Mediterranean connectivity | Explained

Egypt's Suez Canal–Red Sea Economic and Maritime Development Initiative (STREAM) is emerging as a vital regional framework to boost trade, security, and infrastructure around the Red Sea, especially amid recent shipping disruptions.

Recently, at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi on January 31, Egypt briefed Arab leaders on STREAM's goals, from upgrading ports and logistics to promoting a sustainable blue economy, positioning it as a gateway for economic ties with India.

It is interesting to note that the initiative aligns with New Delhi’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) Initiative and connects directly to New Delhi's push for Indo-Mediterranean connectivity, powering data cables like South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 6 (SEA-ME-WE 6) through Egypt's networks and opening new paths for trade to Europe and Africa.

What is STREAM?

The Suez Canal–Red Sea Economic and Maritime Development Initiative (STREAM) is Egypt's framework for regional cooperation around the Red Sea and Suez Canal. It promotes economic integration among Arab and African coastal states through infrastructure and sustainability efforts.

Egypt launched the STREAM initiative in October 2025 at the Aswan Forum. It responds to Red Sea disruptions, such as Houthi attacks, which cut Suez Canal traffic and revenues by over $9 billion. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty presented it as a platform for joint action through the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution.

India’s Indo-Mediterranean Push

India gains better routes for data and trade through projects like STREAM. They help bypass riskier paths as India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) plans shift to favour Egypt over Israel-Jordan routes.

Projects like Medusa's Red Sea link and Saudi-Egypt rail plans build efficient corridors from India through the Gulf and Africa to Europe. Egypt's location aids India's growth to the west by linking with the Suez Canal flows for energy and goods.

Egypt and India enjoy strong ties, boosted by their strategic dialogue in October 2025, which focused on economic partnerships and infrastructure projects. Indian officials see Egypt as a key gateway to Africa and southern Europe. Cairo is placed at a prime location for boosting trade and tourism. Ongoing high-level visits and investments perfectly align with New Delhi's aim to gain diverse access to the Mediterranean region.

Gateway to the European and African Market

Egypt serves as a prime gateway to European and African markets thanks to its unique location at the crossroads of three continents.

Straddling the Suez Canal and Red Sea, it links Asia's trade flows directly to Europe via the Mediterranean while opening doors to Africa's vast consumer base. For India, this positions Egypt as a key hub in projects like STREAM, boosting data cables and goods corridors to bypass risks and tap into billions of EU trade volumes.

This aligns with the recent EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda "Towards 2030," signed in January 2026, which commits to deepening IMEC collaboration for diversified trade, cutting logistics costs by up to 30%, and boosting €136 billion bilateral trade volumes.

Strengthening India-Italy ties, key IMEC partners via ports like Messina, further support New Delhi’s Mediterranean dream, with Rome's hubs offering India secure entry to Europe for goods, energy, and digital links.

Chabahar Alternative?

The STREAM initiative does not replace the strategic value Chabahar gave, but it does provide an acess to the European market.

Egypt's STREAM initiative complements rather than replaces India's Chabahar port investment, serving as a westward Mediterranean gateway while Chabahar focuses on Central Asia access via Iran.

In the recent Union Budget 2026, India allocated zero funding for Chabahar, down from ₹400 crore in 2024-25, reflecting caution amid US sanctions and shifting priorities.

For India, Egypt aligns with escalating Middle East tensions, including Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which have boosted STREAM's appeal for secure Suez-linked routes to Europe and Africa, diversifying India's options beyond Chabahar's Pakistan-bypass role.











