The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in connection with a case lodged by the city police following the outrage over the 'India's Got Latent' show.

The high court had, on February 18, granted interim bail to Chanchlani in the case.

"After going through the case diary, the high court granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner," his advocate, Joyraj Borah, told PTI.

Along with Borah, Chanchlani's counsels, Hiranya Kumar Nath, Apoorv Srivastava, and Avinash Lalwani, argued that their client appeared before the investigating officer and cooperated in the case as per the previous directions of the HC.

The bench of Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita pronounced the anticipatory bail by turning the interim relief absolute.

The FIR was registered by the city police on February 10 under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), IT Act, Cinematograph Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Chanchlani on February 27 appeared before the Guwahati Police, which quizzed him for several hours.

Earlier in the day, the city police questioned Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, in the case.

Apart from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, others named in the case are comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The owner of the place where the shooting of the show took place has also been named in the FIR.

Several FIRs were lodged across the country over controversial comments made in the show on parents and sex