ASSAM

Gauhati HC Grants Bail To AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam After 7 Months Of Incarceration

In a significant legal development, the Gauhati High Court ordered the release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, offering major relief after weeks of incarceration and controversy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 03:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Gauhati HC Grants Bail To AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam After 7 Months Of Incarceration Image Credit: ( IANS )

Assam: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday directed the immediate release of Aminul Islam, a legislator from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), who has been incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA) for more than seven months.

A division bench, led by Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Suresh Majumdar, quashed the detention, clearing the way for Islam's release once formalities are completed in the coming hours.

Islam, the elected MLA for the Dhing constituency in Assam, was initially arrested on April 14 of this year under the NSA.

He was detained following remarks he allegedly made, widely deemed inflammatory and "anti-national", that triggered outrage from various quarters. The controversy stemmed from statements in which Islam purportedly connected the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the 2019 Pulwama strike to a broader government conspiracy.

He reportedly called for an impartial probe and even named top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in linking them to the alleged cover-up.

These remarks drew fierce condemnation, with critics accusing him of fanning communal tensions and undermining national security.

The situation worsened when a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Islam making derogatory comments and appearing to defend the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

According to the police, the recording was a key factor behind the decision to invoke the NSA against him.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka later confirmed that the detention order was based on this alleged footage. In reaction, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam issued a statement condemning the remarks attributed to Islam.

He clarified that the legislator had spoken in a personal capacity and described the statements as "inappropriate", especially during a sensitive time of national mourning.

With the High Court's order now overturning the NSA detention, Islam's confinement stands at an end, setting the stage for his release, pending necessary legal and administrative procedures.

