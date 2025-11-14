Advertisement
Gaura Bauram Election Result: BJP’s Sujit Kumar Wins Against RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan

BJP’s Sujit Kumar wins Simri Bakhtiarpur with 5,669 votes, defeating RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan. The constituency previously elected VIP in 2020. Bihar polls were held in two phases, results on November 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Election Commission of India announced the result for Simri Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency, BJP’s Sujit Kumar won with 5669 votes against RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan.

Gaura Bauram, an important assembly constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, was won by Vikassheel Insaan Party in 2020. Swarna Singh of VIP defeated RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan by 7,280 votes, securing a notable victory for the party.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.
 

