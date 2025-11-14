Gaura Bauram Election Result: BJP’s Sujit Kumar Wins Against RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan

The Election Commission of India announced the result for Simri Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency, BJP’s Sujit Kumar won with 5669 votes against RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan.

Gaura Bauram, an important assembly constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, was won by Vikassheel Insaan Party in 2020. Swarna Singh of VIP defeated RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan by 7,280 votes, securing a notable victory for the party.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.

