Is the degree era over? 19-year-old content creator lands a major BMW role purely via social media
19-year-old content creator Gauri M. has shocked the corporate world by securing a full-time marketing role at BMW through LinkedIn—no degree or formal pitch required. Know how she turned 100K+ followers into a "resume" that bypassed traditional MBA requirements.
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A new digital currency is proving itself — that personal branding is a new form of global commerce, and perhaps Gauri M., a 19-year-old content creator, has broken the glass ceiling in a world where executive positions often require both a college degree and years of experience.
The linked and post that created a viral buzz
Once Gauri M. posted about her success to LinkedIn, the world took notice, including her first full-time personal marketing position at an automaker.
To make this all the more special, typical job requirements include five years of work experience. Gauri did not meet any of those traditional qualifications because she had no corporate job history and no college degree. Her "resume" was built entirely through digital media.
- LinkedIn - 65,000+ followers
- Instagram - 35,000+ followers
Track record of consistently sharing valuable content, thus building a loyal and active audience.
'I didn't even 'pitch'—Gauri's take on the last week
Gauri said she couldn't believe how fast her online presence secured the position with such high-profile companies.
"I got my job with one of the largest companies on the globe, and I never even sent them a pitch letter. How is that possible?" Mentions of this incredible journey and Gauri affirm her belief that personal branding through social media provides new opportunities to connect and network.
Gauri's journey exemplifies a greater trend in recruiting: today's organisations are actively sourcing talent that can generate buzz and build a brand.
The value of personal branding
Both experts and social media users considered Gauri's success strategic and not a coincidence. Gauri had partnered with Tata Motors and consistently published posts on social media leading up to her opportunity with BMW. Before BMW approached her, Gauri had already established herself as a knowledgeable resource in the marketing space.
By the time BMW contacted Gauri, she was already capable of doing what they wanted her to do in that role—engage their target customers and provide compelling brand stories—publicly.
Controversy – Skills vs. education
This story has raised much controversy online regarding the future of workforce development:
Pro-skills, those that support the use of skills in the digital-first economy, believe having a portfolio of your work (social media followers/content) is much more valuable than having a degree. They view social media as today's version of a résumé.
Traditionists, those that oppose the previous group recognise that while there may be exceptions for marketing/creative industries, most other areas of business (medical, engineering, legal, etc.) still require a solid foundation of knowledge.
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