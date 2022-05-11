Gautam Clinic Awarded as Most Trusted Ayurvedic Sexologist in Asia (India)

Gautam Clinic Private Limited is India’s leading ayurvedic sexual health care clinic in India. Since the establishment of the clinic, the entire team of Inderjeet Singh Gautam, has aimed at helping couples improve their sexual relationships and married life. The clinic leaves no stone unturned in providing the best solutions and has been the pioneer in the field from the very beginning. Gautam Clinic Private Limited has earned a high level of recognition throughout the years due to its ability to deliver high-quality results since its inception continuously.

Over a decade, Gautam Clinic Private Limited has earned a reputation as one of the most reputed sexologists in Delhi/NCR (India), providing tried-and-true treatments to individuals in need who are struggling with sex-related ailments. Doctors assist people in preserving their marriages by providing them with low-cost treatment based on extensive scientific research. Gautam Clinic Private Limited was awarded as the ‘Most Trusted Ayurvedic Sexologist in Asia (India)’, in 2022 at an event “India’s Most Trusted Brand of the year 2022” held by Trade and Media 2022 on April 30, 2022, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, India.

The award was presented to Dr. Inderjeet Singh Gautam by the Bollywood actor Mr. Arbaaz Khan, who is a leading Bollywood actor. Mr. Arbaaz Khan’s presence in the award show just added more grace and value to the award ceremony. There was immense competition, as there are plenty of sexual health clinics that are emerging, and plenty of clinics was nominated in this category. Trade & Media has a team to research before nominating any industry for the award show. Award Titles are decided on the basis of quality services delivered, tenure & reviews.

The doctors in Gautam Clinic PVT LTD can provide you with the greatest possible treatment since they are supported by a pool of skilled and qualified medical practitioners who have specialized in this sector. Their staff are kind and helpful and will make you feel at ease while working with them. The most up-to-date technology and medical kits are also available for performing tests and administering therapy. As a result of having them on board, you will receive treatment for sexually transmitted illnesses. Still, you will also receive therapy sessions that will assist you in enhancing your relationship with your significant other.

“We have always dreamt of changing the way sexual treatment was treated in the country. I along with my team work day and night out to make sure we come up with ayurvedic and natural treatments to provide to our clients. Our vision of 2022 is simple, to keep continuing to perform in the best possible way”- Inderjeet Singh Gautam

A complete medical evaluation of the patient is performed before the start of the treatment. They are firm believers in treating the underlying cause of a problem to give you the best appropriate treatment available.

Gautam Clinic Private Limited comprises a group of 35 doctors who are all highly experienced and well-qualified in their fields. They have a significant number of locations all over India, including Delhi. There are various locations to choose from Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. Many More centers are awaited.

Gautam Clinic has offered healthy ayurvedic remedies for sexual health problems, hospitality, and exceptional services to cherished patients for the past 23 years.

A person's sexual health is as vital as any other aspect of one's total well-being when it comes to overall well-being. However, the fact remains that many people are not aware of this fact for various reasons, including ignorance of the law. When sexual troubles emerge, it is vital to consult with a doctor as soon as possible. If you are suffering from any sexual difficulties, the Gautam Clinic can assist you in dealing with your situation. Since its inception, the clinic, founded by the most well-known and experienced doctor in the area and specialized in the treatment of sexual diseases, has come a long way. They can provide you with the treatment you require to get your sex life back.

The entire team is grateful for receiving such an honor, and they will make every effort to continue to deliver such vital services in the future.

(Sponsored feature)