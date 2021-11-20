Gautam Gambhir slams Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Imran Khan 'bada bhai', asks him to send his kids to border

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday (November 20, 2021) slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his 'bada bhai' and asked him to send his son or daughter to the border.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from East Delhi said, "Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother!"

Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 20, 2021

Sidhu had called Khan his 'elder brother' during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border.

"Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love," the Congress' Punjab unit president was heard saying in a purported video that has gone viral.

Sidhu made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project in Pakistan. He was in Kartarpur along with several Punjab cabinet ministers to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, sharing a clip of Sidhu's remark, BJP IT Cell national head Amit Malviya had hit out the Congress high-command for favouring 'Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh'.

"Rahul Gandhi's favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his `bada bhai`. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army`s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh," he had tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

Sidhu, however, dismissed the criticism by the BJP.

"Let BJP say whatever they want...," he told reporters at the border point in Gurdaspur when asked for his response to the BJP's attack on him.

#WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu responds to questions on BJP's allegations of him calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan his 'big brother'. He says, "Let BJP say whatever they want..." pic.twitter.com/QU0mY4Nd1v — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Back in 2018, Sidhu had raked up a controversy when he had hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan`s oath-taking ceremony.

(With agency inputs)

