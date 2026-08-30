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Gaya-Darbhanga Expressway: Delhi to Darbhanga in 12 hours, Patna in 10? How Bihar’s new highway will cut travel time

The corridor will connect major cities, tourist sites and major markets across Bihar. New links will also connect it to highways serving Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi and Varanasi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Gaya-Darbhanga Expressway: Delhi to Darbhanga in 12 hours, Patna in 10? How Bihar’s new highway will cut travel time
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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