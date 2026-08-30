/Gaya-Darbhanga Expressway: Delhi to Darbhanga in 12 hours, Patna in 10? How Bihar’s new highway will cut travel time

The proposed travel times show the scale of the change. Darbhanga to Delhi, which takes 18 to 22 hours, could come down to around 10 to 12 hours through the Amas-Darbhanga, Purvanchal and Yamuna expressways. Patna to Delhi could take around nine to 10 hours instead of 16 to 18 hours through the Patna-Buxar, Purvanchal and Yamuna routes.