Geeta Phogat and Irfan Pathan attend ‘Elpro Sports Fest 2.0’

The ten-day long season 2 of ‘Elpro Sports Fest’, organised by Elpro International School in Pune, came to an end on Saturday, December 3. Freestyle wrestler and Gold medalist Geeta Phogat was seen at the event on 1st December as she met several sports enthusiasts of all ages at the event.

Speaking to the media, Geeta Phogat said, "Our Government is really doing good for sports; programmes like Khelo India have started for the youth; we didn't have these facilities in our time, but now there are many tournaments for the age group of 10 to 19 years; many tournaments are being organised so that more competitive sports can be played; this will bring about positive change in sports; the upcoming years will be golden ones for Indian sports."

For the finale day on December 3, the chief guest of honour at Elpro Sports Fest 2.0 was none other than the ace cricketer, cricket analyst and actor, Irfan Pathan. He played a round of cricket with the cricket team of the school, hit shots and left students cheering for all in competitive spirit. Talking about his childhood days, Irfan Pathan said, “My brother and I joined MES high school in Baroda after 8th class as they had a good sports programme there were also fees constraints, but our school encouraged us to play sports.”

He further added, "Students should put as much effort into their academics as they do into their sports because if they focus on one thing, their options are constrained. If school children have a strong academic foundation, they can succeed in life, but there will be times when they will feel stressed, at which point it is the responsibility of their parents and teachers to keep the child's stress levels in check and provide guidance.” Irfan was seen interacting with the students as well as their parents. He also felicitated the winners of Elpro Sports Fest 2.0.

Speaking at the event Dr Amrita Vohra - Director Principal, Elpro International School, shared, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have Geeta Phogat and Irfan Pathan grace the Elpro Sports Fest 2.0. Our aim through this sports fest is to speak to the youth, to teach all values of teamwork, self-reliance and resilience. Having renowned sportsmen and women as chief guests who have achieved many accolades and medals in their sporting journey, helps us reinforce the same aims and ambitions in our kids."

The sports festival which started from 23rd November, saw thousands of participants indulging and competing in sporting activities like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Throwball, Volleyball, Archery, Chess, Carrom, Table Tennis, Kho-Kho, Tug of war and Long Jump.

