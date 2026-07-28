/Inspired by CJP stir? UP school students block gates for 5 hours over basic rights; authorities issue written assurance | VIDEO

Taking placards, posters of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, and the National Flag, hundreds of students at Sarvodaya Inter College, Kishanpur, Fatehpur district, have raised a high-octane, five-hour protest on Tuesday, demanding basic infrastructure like availability of drinking water, functional toilets, fans, and library facilities.
The heated protest—similar to the recent protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of students throughout the country over paper leakage—led to paralysis of institutional activities, compelling senior district administration to give a written assurance within no time.
Footage of the protest has become viral on various social media platforms as citizens have termed the protesting young generation from Classes 6 to 12 as “Gen Alpha” taking charge of their education.
The protest began at 7:00 AM as soon as the school gate was opened. The students have accused the college management that despite repeated representations about lack of facilities and safety issues like electric shocks from faulty ceiling fans, nothing was done for months.
Gen Alpha taking control!— Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) July 28, 2026
In UP's Fatehpur, students with banners and placards protest outside the school main gate demanding better amenities inside the premises
Future Generations have learnt to talk about EDUCATION pic.twitter.com/TGpPLLuqTv
Moreover, serious allegations were made by the protestors against the college management, accusing it of extortion of unauthorized fees from students during admissions and also for providing mark sheets and other documents of students.
Although the first attempts at persuasion were made by Principal Lal Bahadur Singh and Station House Officer (Kishanpur) Manish Singh, the students did not budge until senior district authorities stepped in.
At about 12:00 noon, the problem was sorted out when District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar came to the scene, engaged in face-to-face discussions with the students, and delivered a written guarantee promising the commencement of necessary measures in the next 24 hours.
Speaking to the media, Principal Lal Bahadur Singh admitted the shortage of funds but assured that they would improve the infrastructure of the school to the maximum extent. However, DIOS Rakesh Kumar specified that although the infrastructural and sanitation improvements would commence immediately, Science stream classes would be possible only after formal affiliation of the school and establishment of its laboratories.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.