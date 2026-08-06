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'Gen Z are not anti-national': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs student protests, calls for education reforms

Speaking at an event, Bhagwat said he did not know the full facts surrounding the recent confrontation between police and student protesters, but said his confidence in young people remained unchanged.

Edited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
'Gen Z are not anti-national': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs student protests, calls for education reforms
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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