/'Gen Z are not anti-national': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs student protests, calls for education reforms

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday voiced strong support for India's younger generation, saying he would "trust Gen Z blindly" and insisting that students have every right to protest for a better education system. Speaking at an event, Bhagwat said he did not know the full facts surrounding the recent confrontation between police and student protesters, but said his confidence in young people remained unchanged.
"I will trust Gen Z blindly," Bhagwat said, adding that he believed in the intentions and aspirations of the country's youth.
He stressed that protest is a legitimate part of a democratic system and should be viewed as a means of dialogue rather than confrontation. "Democracy is a way to make consensus after discussion. Grievance is genuine, and a lot has to be improved in our nation's education system. So dialogue is important," he said.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On recent students' protest and dialogues, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. Lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through… pic.twitter.com/NYItiwEUXN— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
Drawing a contrast between generations, Bhagwat said young people today are more questioning than their predecessors. "We never used to question authorities, but Gen Z and Gen Alpha question authority and want logical answers, that too with love," he said.
He said he would never discourage young people from protesting, provided it was aimed at improving the system.
"I will never say that Gen Z should not protest, but there should also be a way given in democracy. We need to see that if youth is shouting, it is not for opposing but for improvement," Bhagwat said.
Referring to the recent student protests, Bhagwat rejected attempts to brand demonstrators as anti-national. "If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation. I do not believe Gen Z is like that. I think the new generation, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation, and an honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them."
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On recent students' protest and protesters called 'anti-nationals', RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation...I do not believe Gen Z is like that...I think the… pic.twitter.com/Bxkg4uLS2Z— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
He urged people to listen to the concerns of young citizens with empathy rather than suspicion.
"There should be a feeling of compassion and understanding. Today's generation is the most honest generation. They should be heard and felt heard," he said.
Commenting on reports of tear gas and pellet guns being used during protests, Bhagwat said he did not have verified information and would not jump to conclusions.
"If I had to believe, I will believe Gen Z. But we do not know the reality. Both of us are conversing on the basis of information available through reports. There have also been reports of some anti-social modules present in this movement. But then we cannot talk without authentic information," he said.
Bhagwat said students' grievances over the education system were genuine and deserved attention. He maintained that protests should be aimed at correcting shortcomings in the system rather than creating divisions.
Turning to education policy, the RSS chief said education should not be treated as a commercial enterprise and called for greater community participation in improving schools.
"Education is not a commercial business. Community help can improve the education system. The financial burden of education is huge. We need to be vigilant, active and assess the system regularly. We also need to train our teachers. It is not just the government's responsibility to educate but it is a social responsibility," he said.
He also reiterated the long-standing demand for allocating six per cent of the national budget to education, while emphasising that improving education requires the involvement of society as a whole.
"The demand of six per cent budget allocation for education is old. But only government does not run schools. We as an organisation also strive hard for education and learning. There should be a social spirit awakening for education," Bhagwat said.
Speaking on national unity, Bhagwat said disagreement should not automatically be viewed as disloyalty.
"A protest does not become anti-national simply because people take to the streets," he said, describing dissent and calls for reform as part of a healthy democracy.
On relations with neighbouring countries, Bhagwat said citizens should support the government's decisions during times of conflict while avoiding permanent hatred.
"In times of conflict, we have to go with what the government does. Pakistan and China are two examples. Permanent hatred is not the solution. It is not that Pakistanis are wholeheartedly our enemies and not even all Indians. Humanity is to be one," he said.
Bhagwat also addressed LGBTQ issues, saying members of the community are part of Indian society and should be accommodated. "They are also part of our society, and we have a tradition to accommodate them," he said.
While reiterating that he did not support same-sex marriage, Bhagwat said society should create a framework to recognise same-sex companionship.
"Marriage is not a convenience to just live together, but it is a unit of society. We have to devise a system where not same-sex marriage, but same-sex companionship should be accommodated," he said, adding that social values shape legislation and "law does not dictate society but society dictates law."
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