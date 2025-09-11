Gen-Z B.Tech Student’s 10-Year Plan Goes Viral: ‘Get A Girlfriend, Start Having Sex’ Top List

A BTech student’s handwritten notes about his next 10 years have gone viral and sparked chatter online. In his ambitious checklist, he set goals like studying for long hours, topping exams, investing wisely, working out regularly, and even marrying a rich girl.

The list was shared on Reddit by his roommate, who revealed the student’s detailed plan spanning June 2025 to June 2035. In the note, the young engineering student described his daily routine along with the many targets he hopes to achieve in the coming decade.

Student's Ambitious Plan

In his list of goals for the coming years, the young student noted ambitions like “studying hard,” “staying focused,” “not losing sleep,” “acing exams,” “going to the gym,” “marrying a rich girl,” “investing in real estate,” “visiting 20 countries,” and “working sincerely.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The viral post showed pages from his diary where these plans were written down, reflecting how far ahead the BTech student is already thinking.

The diary pages also showed how the student created a routine to chase his goals step by step. His plan included waking up at 5:30 am, hitting the gym, and spending time learning both academic and professional skills to stay on track.

Read It Here - BTech's Student 10-year '*ambitious*' plan



Internet Reacts To BTech Student’s Plans

The Reddit post sharing the BTech student’s decade-long checklist quickly caught people’s attention online. Many weren’t impressed, pointing out that life rarely goes according to strict timelines and unexpected twists can change everything.

“Zero chance. Long-term plans never really work. I figured that out last year,” one user commented. “It’s fine to have a vision for your future, but you can’t map out your whole life. Interests fade, priorities shift, new relationships come, old ones end—it’s all part of life.”

“Peak delusion, I did the same a while ago, but it was a 1.5-2 year plan, and I failed miserably. DON’T PLAN OUT YOUR ENTIRE LIFE! It’s better to have daily/weekly/monthly goals. You don’t know how fast or slow you are gonna improve.

You don’t know if your priorities will change in the future. You don’t know what your mental state will be one or two years later. Life is totally unpredictable. It’s stupid to plan out your entire life in advance," commented a user.

One user wondered aloud, “What are the chances of him actually pulling this off?”