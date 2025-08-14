Gen Z Candidate’s Fiery Rejection Email To CEO Sparks Internet Showdown

In an era where Gen Z is redefining workplace culture and refusing to mince words, a single email has set social media ablaze. The incident began when Mitul Bid, founder and CEO of a firm, shared a rejection response from a Gen Z candidate who had been turned down for a role at his company.

Far from a polite “thank you,” the email was a declaration of self-worth and a shot across the bow. The candidate began by acknowledging the decision then sharply added that the company had failed to recognize their true capabilities.

“You barely knew my skill set, my drive, or what I bring to the game,” the email read, before promising bigger opportunities ahead. “One day I’ll be sitting at the top while folks like you get shown the door. You didn’t reject me. You rejected the damn upgrade.”

The candidate ended with an even more pointed flourish: “One day, when I’m sitting in that corner office, don’t be surprised if I’m the one signing your exit letter… You lost a gem.”

Bid posted the email on LinkedIn with the caption, “GenZ, you keep on teaching me!” He noted that the replies revealed a stark generational divide.

According to him, Boomers and Gen X were largely shocked some even angered by the tone. Millennials were split; some admired the self-belief, others saw it as social mediadriven entitlement. Gen Z, however, mostly applauded the audacity, framing it as “manifestation” and “self-worth.”

The post’s comment section turned into a virtual battleground. Supporters praised the candidate’s confidence, while critics labeled it arrogance. One user remarked, “Audacity of the guy. Not sure where the generation is going.” Another said, “I love his confidence, even if it sounds harsh.”

Love it or loathe it, one thing is certain Gen Z isn’t afraid to speak up, even when the answer is “no.”