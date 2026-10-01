/Gen Z group invokes Mahatma Gandhi for October 2 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest: What is Cockroach Janta Party planning in Mumbai?

One of the best-known examples came during the Non-Cooperation Movement. On February 5, 1922, violence broke out at Chauri Chaura in present-day Uttar Pradesh. A police station was set on fire and 22 policemen were killed. Gandhi decided to withdrew the agitation on February 12. The official chronology of the Rajghat Samadhi Committee records both the Chauri Chaura incident and the withdrawal of the movement one week later.