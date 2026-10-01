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  • /Gen Z group invokes Mahatma Gandhi for October 2 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest: What is Cockroach Janta Party planning in Mumbai?

Gen Z group invokes Mahatma Gandhi for October 2 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest: What is Cockroach Janta Party planning in Mumbai?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the October 2 programme after the Mumbai Police denied permission for the organisation’s proposed protest at Shivaji Park.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
Gen Z group invokes Mahatma Gandhi for October 2 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest: What is Cockroach Janta Party planning in Mumbai?
Image Credit: Flanked by Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressing the media ahead of the 'Jail Bharo' protest. (Photo: Instagram)

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Gen Z group invokes Mahatma Gandhi for October 2 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest: What is Cockroach Janta Party planning in Mumbai?
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