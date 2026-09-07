/‘Gen Z is more honest than us’: Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stunned London

London: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said he is more confident about future generations, describing young people as “more honest” and more willing to set aside differences to work towards making the world a better place.
Speaking at a community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue in London on Sunday (September 6), he said youth are less affected by the experiences and fears that often make older generations more cautious.
“I am more confident about future generations. They have the urge to make the world a better place. And they are ready to shed their petty differences of all kinds for this purpose. They are more honest,” he said.
Bhagwat said people tend to become more careful as they grow older because their experiences teach them to think about the possible consequences of their actions. “Young people”, he said, “are less affected by such experiences”.
“It naturally happens. When we grow old, we also go through so many experiences. So, we take precautions. And we don't always talk freely. We always think about what will happen. Because we know what may happen. The younger generation, they do not know this,” he said.
“If they find anything right, they will just venture into it. They will do it. They are not worried about the consequences. Because they are young,” the RSS chief added.
Bhagwat said older people should pass on their experience and knowledge to younger generations without deciding how they should pursue their goals.
“So, the younger generation, if we give this purpose to them and we give the necessary information from our experience without imposing it on them, let them find a way, set the goal, not the method, and let them do it. They will do it in a more beneficial way and faster than we can. That is what I think,” he said.
His statements in London echo what he said at an event in Mumbai in August, where he spoke about Gen Z and Gen Alpha and their approach to public issues.
“I think the new generation, the Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation, and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them,” Bhagwat had said.
He had also said younger people are more willing to question views handed down by previous generations and seek logical explanations.
“As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said; we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha question; they want logical answers and love,” he said.
At the same programme, Bhagwat explained the RSS’s idea of Hindu Rashtra and said the concept of “Hindu” includes different schools of thought and ways of worship.
“When we say Hindu, it is not a religion, it is not a worship. There may be Hindu religions... From Bharat Varsha, every kind of thought came out. From atheists to polytheists. But they all say, we have our say, but you have your say, you are also right. I tread my path; I will reach the same goal. You also come through your path, and you will reach the same goal. We need not convert each other,” he said.
He also distinguished between the idea of a Rashtra and a nation state. He said people in a nation state come together through factors such as language, a system of governance or a shared purpose, with rules enforced by the state.
Explaining the RSS’s understanding of Hindu Rashtra, he said its purpose is based on the idea that diversity is natural and unity is the underlying truth.
“First, there is a purpose. What is the purpose of Hindu Rashtra? To give this truth to the world that diversity is natural, unity is truth and this benefits the world,” he said.
The “Celebration of Oneness” programme was organised in London as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations and its overseas outreach programme. The event was initiated by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK, a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral.
The London visit is the final leg of Bhagwat’s three-city centenary outreach, following programmes in New York and Toronto. He arrived in London on September 2 during his visit to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
The programme brought together community organisations and associations from across the United Kingdom and covered themes including social harmony, selfless service and the civilisational idea of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “the world is one family”.
Founded in 1925, the RSS is marking its centenary this year with programmes in India and overseas. Its centenary activities include five stated priorities – social harmony, strengthening family values, environmental responsibility, self-reliance and civic responsibility.
The organisation has also expanded its international outreach during the centenary year. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany in April 2026.
Bhagwat later addressed a multi-faith leaders’ meeting in New York on August 29 at the invitation of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue. The meeting was attended by 175 participants representing different denominations and religions.
The London programme has been led and coordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation working with communities and leaders to promote dialogue and cooperation between the United Kingdom and India. More than 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations joined the programme supporting Bhagwat’s visit.
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