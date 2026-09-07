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‘Gen Z is more honest than us’: Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stunned London

He urged elders to guide young people without dictating their methods. He also explained the RSS’s vision of Hindu Rashtra and religious diversity.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:18 AM IST
‘Gen Z is more honest than us’: Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stunned London
Image Credit: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: YouTube/HSS UK)

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