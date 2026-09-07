/‘Gen Z is more honest than us’: Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stunned London

“When we say Hindu, it is not a religion, it is not a worship. There may be Hindu religions... From Bharat Varsha, every kind of thought came out. From atheists to polytheists. But they all say, we have our say, but you have your say, you are also right. I tread my path; I will reach the same goal. You also come through your path, and you will reach the same goal. We need not convert each other,” he said.