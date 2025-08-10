Gen Z’s Viral Take Of 'Hustle Culture' Sparks Online Debate | VIDEO

Conversations about hustle culture and toxic workplaces are deeply embedded in the Gen Z workforce, who have recently entered the corporate space. Widely described as the most vocal and self-aware generation yet, they differ from previous generations, who were more inclined to accept the work environment as it was and adapt to its demands. The debate resurfaced after a woman’s recent video went viral on social media, in which she shared her experience of logging out “on time.”

In the now-viral video, the woman shared that her reporting manager told her that there was some more work while her working hours were ending, so she informed him of such.

"So I am returning home from the office. And my reporting manager told me that there is some more work. I told him that no, sir, today I have to leave on time. It is not that I want to go early, I want to go only after completing my working hours on time," she said.

According to the woman, the manager then told her his schedule and told her she could leave.

"I am not able to understand that this psychology, this mentality, this conditioning, where is it coming from? A person goes to the office to earn two meals a day. If he cannot eat two meals a day comfortably at home, if he cannot take a leave and relax at home after travelling and returning home, then what is the point of earning that money and buying a sofa and a mattress with that money?" she added.

"So, is glorifying this forced struggle important for one?, she continued, "Working overtime, doing extra work, working hard, working in such a way that your personal life becomes imbalanced, not this, glorifying this for one."

A key point that remains prevalent in the hustle culture debate between Gen Z employees and traditional workplace norms is the practice of long working hours. While other generations often equated longer hours with dedication and success, Gen Z often argues that it as a symptom of poor time management and unhealthy priorities. This shift in mindset has led to open resistance against after-hours working.

Netizens' Reaction

“In India, staying back after work hours is seen as HARDWORKING. And in the rest of the world it's seen as LACK OF TIME MANAGEMEN,” an Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

“I love how Gen Z is not up for it. They are outspoken, know their rights and are actually not afraid to apply. I wish I was like that in my early 20s,” another one commented.

“This is classic behaviour! The whole comparison game is pretty much in every office. To make you feel guilty and make you stay longer,” a user said.

“Sorry to break your bubble but due to so fierce competition, we are very much replaceable. Also it’s not that you would be working exactly 8 hours, some days work might be less as well. Maybe, When you’ll be at higher position you’ll be able to understand his/her position where just clocking hours doesn’t matter, you are responsible for delivering the product on time with high quality. Lastly some might not have family responsibilities to be taken care of and can think of quitting job when it gets tough. Everyone’s life is not a piece of cake,” a user wrote, explaining the other side of the debate.

The point that Gen Z raises repeatedly is the idea of work-life balance, as they see personal time, hobbies, and mental health care as essentials, not luxuries. Meanwhile, previous generations, who might have sacrificed personal life, saw such sacrifices as a tool for career advancement.