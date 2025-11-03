Gen Z Wants Growth, Not Boss Titles: What Global Survey Reveals About Career Mindset

A new global survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters has revealed a striking shift in workplace attitudes among Generation Z employees. According to the study, 52 per cent of Gen Z workers do not aspire to become managers, a trend being described as “conscious unbossing.” This term reflects their deliberate choice to avoid managerial roles, redefining what success means to them.

The survey highlights that 69 per cent of Gen Z professionals believe middle-management positions come with high stress and little reward. Instead, 72 per cent prefer to grow as individual contributors rather than taking on leadership responsibilities. While 89 per cent of companies still consider middle managers crucial to structure and performance, there remains a clear disconnect between organizational expectations and Gen Z’s priorities.

About 63 per cent of young employees feel their companies overvalue managerial roles. They prefer autonomy and flexibility over leading teams, creating a widening gap between employers and the emerging workforce. In response, many organizations are exploring “dual career track” models, allowing employees to progress either as managers or as specialized experts without supervisory duties.

Experts suggest that this shift does not mean Gen Z is avoiding leadership altogether, but rather seeking new forms of leadership that emphasize innovation, creativity, and project ownership rather than people management.

Interestingly, this generational change in work attitudes parallels a global focus on Gen Z’s lifestyle habits. In the Maldives, authorities have introduced a strict new law banning smoking for anyone born after January 1, 2007. The regulation, effective from November 1, makes the Maldives the first country to prohibit the sale, purchase, and use of tobacco for this generation. Violators, including vendors selling to underage individuals, face fines ranging from Rs 28,000 to ₹2.84 lakh.

Similar measures are under consideration in the UK, though New Zealand, which pioneered the idea, repealed its version in 2023. The move aims to create a healthier, tobacco-free generation—one that redefines responsibility both at work and in life.