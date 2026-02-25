Gen-z's rant against manager for cancelling leave just before flight goes viral

A viral video of a corporate employee venting her frustration over her leave being cancelled at the last moment has sparked a wider conversation online about workplace culture, boundaries, and employee rights.

In the clip circulating on social media, the woman explains how she had informed her manager nearly a month in advance, on January 22, that she planned to take leave on February 19 for travelling. According to her, the manager did not give any clarity at the time. However, on the day of her journey, while she was already at the airport preparing to board her flight, she received a message stating that her leave had been cancelled due to the 'project's urgency.'

She went on to describe the incident as an example of “toxic manager.”

“If I had known earlier, I could have at least carried my laptop and tried to see if I could work,” she said.

“I am not a workaholic... I earn so that I can travel...and enjoy my freedom,” she said in the viral clip.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The video gained traction, prompting users to share their opinions on cancelled leaves.

"That employee and manager both are at fault. Had she completed her deliverables on-time and cleared her dependency before her long leave plan, her manager wouldn't have had the need for an urgency call.

The manager also, should have also identified her backfill proactively," a comment under the video read.

"If leave was approved, no manger will cancel it on the day leave starts," another comment read.

"Try being unemployed because that is worst than this," a social media user wrote in the comments.

"I have never worked in such companies where taking a leave was crime and I am managing people since last 10 years or so and in my team it's always No question asked policy for leaves. Just go and enjoy, it's your leaves quota, use it," a person shared their experience.

"Work culture needs boundaries. Employees need respect. Managers need accountability. And both need maturity," a comment read.

As the debate continues online, the viral video has become a point of discussion in work-life balance, employee autonomy, and the evolving expectations of younger professionals.

