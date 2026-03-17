GenZ employee attends online meeting with neem face mask; internet has field day- Watch

A clip from a work-from-home (WFH) meeting has turned into a viral internet moment after a young employee joined an office call while wearing a neem face mask. The clip, now widely shared across social media platforms, has sparked a mix of amusement, debate, and reflection on evolving workplace norms, especially among Gen Z employees.

In the viral video, the woman appears calmly seated in front of her screen, actively participating in what looks like a routine virtual meeting.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was her face covered in a green mask, typically used in skincare routines. While some colleagues appeared surprised, the meeting itself seemed to continue without any disruption.

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The incident quickly gained traction online, with users sharing the clip alongside witty captions and reactions.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens' reaction to the viral video

"GenZ Employees are Next Level- This Girl attended an online Office Meeting With Neem Face Mask on," X user wrote in the caption, sharing the viral clip.

Many found the moment relatable, pointing to the blurred boundaries between personal and professional life in the era of remote work. For some, it symbolised a shift in workplace culture where comfort and authenticity are taking precedence over rigid formalities.

"For decades managers said: “Work harder, stay longer, don’t question.” Gen Z walked in and said: “Why?” Corporate culture is still processing that question. Corporate hierarchy is under review," a comment read.

However, not everyone was amused. A section of the internet questioned the professionalism of attending a formal meeting in such a manner.

"Highly unprofessional. This impacts the concept of 'work from home' in a negative way," an individual said in the comment section.

The viral clip has also reignited conversations about camera etiquette during virtual meetings. Ultimately, the neem face mask moment is more than just a quirky viral clip.

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