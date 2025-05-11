Geopolitical Instabilities, VISA Denial Key Challenge For Medical Tourism In India: Expert

India's medical tourism sector is experiencing significant growth, positioning the country as a leading destination for affordable and high-quality healthcare services. In 2024, the industry was valued at approximately USD 7.69 billion, with around 7.3 million foreign patients seeking medical treatment in India. Projections indicate that the market could reach USD 18 billion by 2027, driven by factors such as cost-effective treatments, advanced medical technology, and government initiatives.

Key Drivers of Growth

"India offers medical procedures at a fraction of the cost compared to developed countries. For instance, a heart bypass surgery in India costs around USD 5,000, whereas the same procedure in the United States can cost approximately USD 123,000. This affordability, combined with a robust healthcare infrastructure featuring over 1,600 NABH-accredited hospitals and numerous JCI-accredited facilities, attracts patients from regions like West Asia, Africa, and South Asia," said Amit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Medigence.

He said that government initiatives such as the "Heal in India" campaign and the introduction of the Ayush visa have streamlined visa processes and promoted traditional wellness therapies, further enhancing India's appeal as a medical tourism hub, but a lot is yet to be done.

Challenges Facing the Sector

Despite the positive trajectory, the medical tourism industry in India faces several challenges:

Infrastructure Disparities: While metropolitan areas boast advanced medical facilities, rural regions often lack adequate healthcare infrastructure, leading to uneven service quality across the country.

Regulatory Hurdles

"Complex licensing procedures and inconsistent regulations across states can delay service delivery and deter investment in the sector. Then, there is VISA hurdles. Many a times, a patient gets visa but their family members don't get it and it creates a huge challege and an environment of deterrence," said Bansal.

Geopolitical Instabilities: Political unrest in neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan has led to a significant drop in medical tourist inflow, highlighting the sector's vulnerability to regional conflicts.

Quality and Safety Concerns: Inconsistencies in service quality and safety standards across different facilities can undermine patient confidence and

Future Outlook

To sustain growth and address existing challenges, India must focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure across all regions, standardizing regulations, and ensuring consistent quality and safety standards. By leveraging its cost advantages and expanding its reach to new markets, India has the potential to solidify its position as a global leader in medical tourism.