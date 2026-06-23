Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /George Kurian resigns as Minister of State for Minority Affairs; President Murmu accepts resignation

George Kurian resigns as Minister of State for Minority Affairs; President Murmu accepts resignation

George Kurian: Kurian, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kerala, was serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs and also held responsibilities in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
George Kurian resigns as Minister of State for Minority Affairs; President Murmu accepts resignation

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kylian Mbappe breaks World Cup record, closes in on Messi's mark
FIFA World Cup 20261 min ago
2
Deepika Padukone6 min ago
3
Keanu Reeves11 min ago
4
Weekly Vastu Tips15 min ago
5
george kurian22 min ago