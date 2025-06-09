A recent report has sparked controversy over Germany's deal to supply Pakistan with IRIS-T air defence systems. This move contradicts Germany's earlier stance on terrorism, where it acknowledged India's right to self-defence after the Pulwama attack.

The IRIS-T system can detect and destroy aerial targets within a range of 12-80 km, with missiles travelling at Mach 3 speed. Pakistan's interest in this system stems from its performance in the Ukraine war, where it successfully intercepted supersonic missiles.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News exposes west's double standard on terrorism.

Analysts believe Pakistan aims to counter India's BrahMos missile capabilities with the IRIS-T system. This development raises questions about Germany's double standards, as it has previously fought terrorism in Syria but now supplies arms to a country known for harbouring terrorist groups.

In 2009, Germany lifted its arms embargo on Pakistan, allowing the sale of military equipment like pistols, small rockets, and radar devices. However, after the Pulwama attack, Germany seems to have found a new business partner in Pakistan.

This arms deal has sparked concerns about Germany's priorities and its stance on terrorism. As the international community watches, Germany's actions appear to be driven more by business interests than a commitment to combating terrorism.