NATIONAL LOK ADALAT

Get Your Traffic Challans Waived Off Or Resolved Quickly: National Lok Adalat To Settle Civil, Criminal Cases In Bulk Today

Citizens with minor traffic violations such as over-speeding, riding without a helmet, not wearing a seatbelt, or lacking valid documents like a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, can visit their local courts to resolve their cases. 

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Image: ANI

NEW DELHI: In a major push towards reducing the backlog of legal cases and providing speedy justice, National Lok Adalat is being held on Saturday across India. The one-day legal initiative, organised by legal services authorities in every state, is aimed at settling pending disputes, including millions of traffic challans, through amicable compromise and resolution.

Citizens with minor traffic violations such as over-speeding, riding without a helmet, not wearing a seatbelt, or lacking valid documents like a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, can visit their local courts to resolve their cases. In many cases, individuals can avail significantly reduced fines or even complete waivers, depending on the severity and nature of the offence.

In the national Capital, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) is conducting the Lok Adalat at the Delhi High Court, all district courts, Debt Recovery Tribunals, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and Permanent Lok Adalats, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

According to DSLSA, the settlement of disputes through Lok Adalat ensures speedy disposal, amicable settlement, and refund of court fee paid. Award passed in Lok Adalat shall be final and binding on all the parties to the dispute and no appeals can be made to any court against the Award.

Citizens in Delhi were also given the option to pre-register for traffic challan settlements through the official Delhi Traffic Police website, and are required to bring all relevant documents, including a copy of the e-challan and identity proof, when appearing in person.

Similar Lok Adalats are being conducted today by legal services authorities in other states, including Maharashtra, where sessions are being held in Mumbai and across multiple cities to resolve a wide range of civil, criminal (compoundable), consumer, and traffic-related cases.

National Lok Adalats, held four times a year, are part of a countrywide effort by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to provide accessible, affordable, and efficient dispute resolution. The initiative is especially impactful for minor legal matters that would otherwise languish in courts for months or years.

With legal authorities expecting millions of cases to be resolved today, the National Lok Adalat is once again proving to be an essential tool for decongesting India’s overburdened judicial system and promoting justice through reconciliation.

